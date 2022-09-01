Award-winning playwright returns to Craic Theatre in one-man performance

Award-winning writer, director and actor Seamus O’Rourke is all set to perform his one-man play ‘Indigestion’ at the Craic Theatre next Saturday (September 10) night.

It has been hailed by critics, with one scribe describing it as ‘funny, insightful and thought-provoking’.

The Leitrim playwright returns to the Coalisland venue just five months after performing ‘The Handyman’ which received fantastic reviews from local theatre goers.

This hugely-accessible performance, which many may identify with, tells the story of depression, obesity and anger issues and finding and losing love and hope.

Seamus explained, “Indigestion came about after a chance meeting with a fella of my age and stature, who had a great story to tell. And although it was a tough life he had led, he remained upbeat and positive.

“I just thought, with the times that are in it, it was an important story to get out there. There is hope for all of us, no matter how bleak things might seem.”

It is not a whole tale of woe and grief – far from it.

He added, “The story revolves around a man who is shipped off to London when he is 17, and goes through bouts of depression, obesity and anger issues… Finds and loses love, comes back to Ireland to more misfortune, and mayhem and yet there is HOPE and loads of fun in that story, too.

“There has to be!

“It’s real – and in reality, laughter and tears are never far from each other. That’s even more true when you bring stories to the stage.

“The reaction to the play so far has been great, because I think it is hopeful and positive and real.”

The Leitrim bard tours Ireland regularly with his own self-penned shows. He has over two million hits on YouTube and social media, with his collection of short stories, recitations and sketches.

He recently released ‘A Lock of Poems, Recitations and Good Ones’, a collection of his much-loved poems and recitations.

And in 2020, he released his memoir, ‘Standing in Gaps’, both of which are available from his online shop.

If Seamus’s last visit to the Craic Theatre in April is anything to go by, the audience is in for an absolute treat.

l The show next Saturday (September 10) will commence

at 8pm. Tickets at £10 are available by logging onto: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk

/craicartscentre