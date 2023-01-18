Award winning singer and bouzouki player coming to Dún Uladh

Award-winning singer and bouzouki player, Daoirí Farrell, is set to play at Dún Uladh Culture and Hertiage Centre this March.

Daoirí, who hails from Dublin, has been described as ‘one of the most important singers’ to come from Ireland in recent years.

He is a former All-Ireland singing champion, winning the title just under a decade ago, in the summertime of 2013.

He has also won multiple awards, including the prestigious BBC Radio 2 ‘Folk Award’, and ALSR Celtic Music accolades.

He has received endorsements from the likes of Christy Moore – who states that ‘Daoirí has assumed the mantle of Luke Kelly’ – and Mark Radcliffe of BBC Radio 2, who said about Farrel, ‘What a voice’.

Dónal Lunny, who he has performed extensively alongside the Dubliner, also weighed in on his talent, stating, ‘Daoirí is one of the most important traditional singers to emerge in the last decade’, with his music and live performances earning the acclaim of respected publications, including MOJO; The Irish Post; Songlines; andmany more.

‘True Born Irishman’

His debut album, ‘The First Turn’, surfaced back in 2009, while his breakthrough album was released in 2016, and featured the powerful, ‘True Born Irishman’.

It was a work that Songlines hailed, ‘An album that could yet prove to be one of the most significant Irish releases of recent years’.

Daoirí’s live work sees the 2013 All- Ireland champion singer tour far and wide; performing regularly at festivals around the globe including in Canada, Australia, and Europe.

He has also toured the USA as vocalist for Lúnasa, and has performed in the UK in the line-up of the renowned, ‘Transatlantic Sessions’, and played to a live and TV audience at the BBC Radio 2 ‘Folk Awards’ at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

He also hosted an extremely popular live stream during the Covid-19 pandemic, often having thousands of people watching the talented Dublin-based singer making music in his kitchen.

And, as well as touring internationally, Daoirí still hones his art with regular, unannounced visits to venues across Dublin – so keep your eyes and ears peeled.

l Daoirí Farrell will be taking to Dún Uladh Culture and Hertiage Centre on March 25.

l To purchase tickets, simply visit: ‘www.dunuladh.ie’.