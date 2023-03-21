Biggest names in comedy to descend on TIME Bar in Cooktstown

It’s sure set to be a night of laughter and craic in Cookstown, as the ‘Empire Laughs Back’ tour comes to town to celebrate 30 years of making audiences laugh.

Belfast’s longest running comedy night – in association with Harp Lager – will stop off in Cookstown’s TIME Bar on Wednesday, March 29, as part of its ongoing national tour which shines a spotlight on some of the countries funniest names.

Hosted by Andrew Ryan, the hilarious show features some of the North’s biggest names in comedy, such as Ger Staunton and Ciaran Bartlett.

Indeed, Ciaran Bartlett is a Belfast comedian who lives to sing foul songs, and blends his acerbic take on modern life with fine chord progressions and an angelic voice.

The self-proclaimed ‘Goblin King’ is the host of the popular ‘No Blasters’ podcast, and he is a regular guest on Shane Todd’s ‘Tea With Me’ podcast.

Described as ‘the youngest’ of eight whoppers from one West Belfast family’, Bartlett hates traffic, exercise, public toilets and the Tories.

Ger Staunton has been described as ‘one of the best comedy writers in Ireland’.

His material is meticulously crafted and delivered in the kind of playful, tongue-in-cheek style that endears him to audiences of all ages and demographics.

Having performed all over Ireland, the UK and the US, he has just returned from his second European tour this year and is currently working towards his fifth Edinburgh Fringe Festival show.

Host, Andrew Ryan, has been described as ‘one of the most sought-after comedians in the UK and Ireland’ and is renowned for his storytelling abilities and cheeky, friendly demeanour that makes him a natural observational stand-up and one of the most in-demand acts on the UK comedy circuit.

The Empire Laughs Back was established in 1992 by Jackie Hamilton and Paddy Kielty. The weekly comedy club in Belfast’s legendary Empire Music Hall has endured because it presents the best of comedy from home and abroad at an affordable price.

“Harp’s association with The Empire Laughs Back Comedy Club kicked off in October 2021 and has grown from strength-to-strength in popularity,” said Charitini Ntini, of Harp.

“Bringing people together to have a laugh and enjoy the craic is very much at heart of the Harp brand, so being able to tour and reach audiences further afield and spread the laughter is super.”

The Empire Laughs Back comedy club has been a launchpad for many comedians and is regarded by many as a rite of passage.

With previous appearances from the likes of Michael McIntyre, Kevin Bridges, Tommy Tiernan and Sarah Millican, you can rest-assure that The Empire Strikes Back are bringing you some of the country’s most reputable up-and-coming comedians for a night filled with laughs.

The ‘Empire Laughs Back’ show will take place at Cookstown’s TIME Bar on Wednesday, March 29 at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £12, while it’s £10 for students.

Ticket holders will receive a free pint of Harp on arrival, and there will be a Steak Night and A La Carte menu available in the bar from 5pm.