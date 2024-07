THE curtain has now closed on the final ever Dergfest Music Festival, following a ‘bittersweet rollercoaster’ of a weekend.

The Castlederg festival which has been taking place across the weekend, saw a line up of The Tumbling Paddies, Claudia Buckley, The Logues and many more grace the stage, ensuring that the final hours of the concert were spectacular.

Dergfest began in 2008 after a group of business-owners in Castlederg came together in hopes of drawing added business to a town in the midst of a recession.

Advertisement

The festival brought ten long years of prosperity and success with impressive acts such as Shane Filan, UB40, Chesney Hawkes, Munday and many more.

Now, the committee have decided the time is right to close the book on an epic decade of entertainment.

“As it’s our last ever festival, the weekend was a bittersweet rollercoaster, a great weekend that the weather couldn’t spoil under our big top tent,” said David Doherty, one the founders of Dergfest, who spoke with the Tyrone Herald following the festival.

“The acts, the atmosphere, our attendees, all the people who support us behind the scenes were amazing.

“Sad though, despite all the blood sweat and tears over the last decade, we are a very tight team who worked very well together, and we will miss it.

“But it’s great to go out on a high,” David added.