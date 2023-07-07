‘Black Paddy’ sets his sights on Strabane

FANS of social media platforms YouTube and Instagram had the chance yesterday (Wednesday) to meet one of its hottest online stars when internet sensation Fabu-D AKA Black Paddy rolled into town, to sample the sights and sounds (and Guinness) of Strabane.

The Nigerian-born actor – real name Fabio David – is a comedian and entertainer who, in his own words, ‘channels the African man in Europe’ through live sets and online videos.

Currently he is visiting towns and cities all over Ireland, meeting locals and seeing what’s on offer. As part of ‘Up North’ tour, Fabu brought his mix of comedy stylings and all-round craic to Strabane.

So why Strabane?

“I’d heard great things about the place to be honest,” he said. “I was looking at places to go in the North and a lot of people emailed me saying, ‘you have to come to Strabane’ so I checked it out online. Strabane looked a very friendly place, known for its music and all the people seemed up for the craic so I said ‘I’m gonna have to go check this place out’. I’m looking forward to it.”

So what’s on the to-do list?

“I’ve two things I need to do,” he said. “One is trying the fish and chips here and the second is to have a pint in a traditional Irish pub.

“I’ve been told the Farmer’s Home is best for that so I’ll be in. I’m being shown round by a local comedian, Eamon McElwee, and I know he won’t steer me wrong; I just hope the weather holds.”

Taking in the sights yesterday, Fabu visited a range of local businesses and public houses and even had his photo take with one of Strabane’s most famous sons, Flann O’Brien.