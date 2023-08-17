Buckfest is back!

MARKING the one-year anniversary of the first gig, the hugely popular night of music and craic called Buckfest is set to make a triumphant return.

Due to take place in Dicey’s next month, Buckfest is the brainchild of local musician John Nelson, son-in-law of celebrated Letterkenny musician John Muldowney, and Chris ‘Hen’ Hendry of Diceys.

The event was originally envisaged as a night to showcase musical talent from all over Ireland. As John explains, “Diceys is one of my favourite bars and, although I live in Galway now, I always take a trip in when I’m home.

“The bar has always been synonymous with great local music, especially rock bands, and I thought it was time to bring that back so Buckfest was born out of that desire to combine good music and good craic for the locals.”

Numerous Buckfest’s have taken place since its inception last September all of which have been huge successes. Next month will see three bands participate, including John’s own band Mammoth Head, whose music takes influence from a wide range of genres, from folk to prog

rock.

Joining Mammoth Head on the bill will be Derry-based indie rock band String Cut Puppets and Belfast rockers Somehow Sentient who burst onto the scene just a year ago with their mix of punk, reggae, ska, rock and blues, being referred to as ‘The Clash meets Green Day’.

John concluded, “It’s going to be yet another great night on September 16 and I would urge anyone to come along. If you’ve been to other Buckfest’s you know exactly what to expect. If you haven’t then come along and experience a wonderful evening of top class music.”