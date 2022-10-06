Burnavon Theatre the setting for suitably dark spoken word show

The nights are noticeably drawing in, the shadows are lengthening as the season of spooks creeps inevitably closer.

And the chills will ratchet up in earnest from next Wednesday, when the superb show Night Terrors comes to the Burnavon Theatre in Cookstown, performed by the award-winning actor Gerard Logan.

This is a spine-tingling evening of three tales of the supernatural from EF Benson’s brilliant collection of ghost stories, Night Terrors.

With masterful storytelling from the award-winning actor Gerard Logan, Night Terrors will transport you to a darker, more sinister world of the unexpected and the unexplainable.

The three stories (The Dance, In The Tube and The Confession of Charles Linkworth), are dramatic, haunting and hugely memorable.

Gerard Logan is widely acknowledged as an outstanding exponent of the solo performance, and has won acclaim and awards for his shows: The Rape of Lucrece (Shakespeare) and Wilde Without the Boy (Gareth Armstrong’s dramatisation of Oscar Wilde’s De Profundis).

He trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art where he won the Bancroft Gold Medal and other credits include leading roles in TV, film, radio and classical and contemporary theatre roles with the Royal Shakespeare Company (where he received an Olivier Award).

Gareth Armstrong is the director of Night Terrors. He has combined the roles of actor, director, writer and teacher throughout a career that has taken to him to over fifty countries.

Night Terrors takes to the stage at The Burnavon Theatre on Wednesday, October 12 at 8pm. For tickets visit www.burnavontheatre.com

For the younger members of the family, there is plenty of Halloween themed fun to be enjoyed over the coming weeks.

At the Hill of The O’Neill in Dungannon, families are invited to join tutor Lina Morgan in a spooky Halloween wreath making workshop on October 29.

You can choose from a wide variety of materials to create your own bespoke wreath to hang inside or outside your home. First you will create the base of your wreath and then you can wrap fabric, glue on branches, paint wooden peg dolls, stick on feathers, and wrap wire… Make it colourful or monochrome, make it scary or cosy, classy or crazy, full of monsters, ghosts or skulls – only your imagination sets the limit! The Halloween wreath making workshop is being held from 1pm to 2.30pm in the Tower Room. For more info visit www.hilloftheoneill.com