Just a few weeks ago, an intercounty guild of writers, artists and musicians converged in Cookstown Library for a wonderful evening, both entertaining and edifying, of poetry, prose, story and song.

Now the same group that hosted that event are opening their doors to new members – and you could be one of them!

Burnavon Writers’ Group – who frequently play host to other literary groups from across the country – have put out the word that they are recruiting new friends into their writerly ranks.

Whether you are an experienced writer or someone just wanting to give it a go, they would love to have you join their supportive and friendly writing association.

There, you can learn to sharpen your skills, find inspiration for new material, receive constructive feedback, and learn from the creations of your fellow writers.

Oh, and every so often there will be a night of music, recitals and craic that, after you’ve been once, you’ll never want to miss again.

Burnavon Writers’ Group is a pressure-free environment. There is no expectation to read your work, just as their is no amount of time you have to serve before you have the privilege of performing a reading for the group.

It is relaxed, informal and fun.

To learn a bit more about the group, we spoke with a man who has had many poems published in the UlsterHerald’s ReaderBoard, Burnavon Writers’ Group Secretary Patrick Gormley.

“We are not long back from our summer break, so a lot of us have new material that we have been working on. It’ has been lovely to hear what people have produced in their time off. So far we have had a mix of poetry, prose and song,” said Patrick.

There are around 15 steady members of Burnavon Writers’ Group, each with their own unique combination of interests, talents and experiences. This diversity of personality translates in writing terms to a variety of forms, styles and subjects.

Put simply, anybody that attends a session will not be bored.

“I might be up saying a poem for a few minutes, then you could have somebody telling a yarn, then there could be a song.

“We recently had visitors down from Monaghan and they have a great love of music and that is a major part of what they do. They always come prepared with plenty of music.”

The group meet fortnightly, every other Wednesday, in the Burnavon Theatre in Cookstown from 7pm – 9pm.

It is a laid-back session where they give each other feedback, have discussions around their work and topics arising from it, and try their hand at a couple of writing exercises over a cup of tea or coffee.

The autumn/winter meeting dates are as follows: October 2, October 16, October 30, November 13, November 27 and December 11.

If you are interested or want to know more, please feel free to message their Facebook page or simply drop into one of the meetings on the aforementioned dates.

Admission to the event is free, refreshments are available, and everyone is welcome.

Concluding, Patrick said, “Those who do come can arrive empty handed, yet leave with a pocketful of memories.”