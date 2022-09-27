Cara Dillon live at the Market Place in Armagh

Cara Dillon occupies an enviable position at the very top of her genre. This extraordinary Irish singer has been captivating audiences and achieving exceptional acclaim for over 20 years.

She has [according to Mojo magazine] ‘Quite possibly the world’s most beautiful female voice’.

Alongside a selection of favourites from her previous releases, Cara will be performing material from her new album ‘Wanderer’, which is a collection of beautiful and moving songs recorded in an intimate setting with her husband and musical partner Sam Lakeman.

Every note and word is sung with a passion and confidence earned through a life of experience singing traditional songs. Legions of fans will attest to their impassioned performances with Cara’s warm and natural stage presence something to savour.

Cara Dillon will perform for one night only at Armagh’s Market Place Theatre on Thursday, October 13. Tickets are priced £24, and can be booked through the Box Office on 03300 561 025, or online at www.visitarmagh.com/marketplacetheatre.

