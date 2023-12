Guitarist and songwriter Paul Casey returns to Strabane this month to play an intimate acoustic gig in The Alley Theatre.

Originally from Derry, Casey has toured extensively around the world with Chris Rea and his music has been the soundtrack to many television series in the US.

In 2020 he recorded a version of Van Morrison’s ‘In the Days Before Rock ’n’ Roll’ to high acclaim. It premiered on the Hot Press Magazine YouTube channel alongside artists Glen Hansard, Bob Geldof, and Hozier.

The video featured an amazing narration by Belfast punk icon Terri Hooley of Good Vibrations fame and a cast of various local singers and broadcasters.

Over the last few years Paul has been recording and producing some of the North’s favourite acts including the likes of Conor McAteer, Eoin O’Callaghan, George Hutton, Paddy Nash, at Junction Cable Studios.

The Derry-man is set to release his latest album later this year entitled ‘The Long Road Back’ which will feature the singles ‘How Come?’ and ‘Wide Open Road’.

Earlier this year Paul recorded ‘Peace Bridge’ which was written by his decades long friend Chris Rea who also features on the track. The song features a star-studded cast of musicians and a gospel choir.

Paul said, “In the current climate in Ireland, and the world’s wartime turmoil – not to mention the song’s wintertime lyrical references and hope-filled instrumentation Peace Bridge is set to strike a chord across Ireland, and beyond. There’s no political statement here. The lyrics are beautifully direct, metaphorically beautiful and perhaps, unmistakably Derry.

“It’s a song about two guys from different sides – and the possibilities of just what that might mean – meeting on a bridge. They share a cigarette and that’s it.”

You can check out Paul’s music on his Facebook and Instagram pages as well as paulcaseymusic.com and cablejunctionstudio.com.

For ticket information for the gig on Saturday, January 13, you can visit the Alley Theatre Box Office or alternatively, you can go online at www.ally-theatre.com.