YOUNG Castlederg singer-songwriter Lexi Rose Adams is making waves in the music scene with the release of her latest single, ‘I Just Wanna Be Me’.

At just 11-years-old, the Edwards Primary School pupil is showcasing incredible talent, writing heartfelt songs that resonate with her love for country music.

This marks Lexi Rose’s second single, following the success of her debut track, ‘Making Memories’, which climbed to number three on the Irish Radio Top 10 and number four on Carlo FM Country Music Top 10.

Advertisement

Her latest song, ‘I Just Wanna Be Me’, was born from a personal moment of reflection. After hearing someone express dislike for country music, Lexi Rose was inspired to write a song celebrating her passion for the genre and staying true to herself.

Speaking to the Strabane Chronicle, Lexi Rose’s proud mother, Olivia Adams, shared the young star’s enthusiasm for music and her dreams for the future.

“Lexi Rose loves to sing and write songs. Her dad Kenny and I are so proud of her and her music.

“It’s lovely to hear radio stations playing her songs, and she loves performing,” Olivia described.

While Lexi Rose dreams of one day travelling to Nashville – the heart of country music – to record a song, her parents are mindful of balancing her musical aspirations with her childhood.

“Her dream is to perform and do shows, but we want to make sure she’s still able to be a kid.

“For now, she’s performing just a few shows while she’s still at school,” Olivia explained.

Advertisement

Fans can catch Lexi Rose live this New Year’s Eve at the Silverbirch Hotel in Omagh, where she’ll perform alongside Strabane singer Curtis Magee during his Grand Charity Hogmanay Dinner Dance.

Lexi Rose’s latest single, ‘I Just Wanna Be Me’, is now available for download on iTunes and streaming on Spotify. With her passion, talent, and support from her family, Lexi Rose is a rising star and a name to watch in the years to come.