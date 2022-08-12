Charity concert in memory of Jake

Country music royalty will team-up with a few less-than-regal folk-rockers in Castlederg next weekend as part of Jake Rankin’s first anniversary memorial concert.

The concert will be compèred by ‘The Wee Man From Strabane’ himself, Hugo Duncan, and promises to deliver a little something for everyone, including performances from the likes of The Logues, Lee Matthews and Claudia Buckley – the heiress to the throne of Irish country!

Jake, a pupil of Edwards Primary Scool who passed away in 2020 as the result of a brain tumour, was a strong, loving and inspiring child in life. But, even after his passing, Jake continues to act as a source for good in the world.

Advertisement

Every penny raised by this concert will go toward helping children who suffer a similarly cruel misfortune to Jake.

The UH spoke with Jake’s mother, Shalane, ahead of the big gig on Saturday, August 20.

“We have some of the most popular acts in the country coming to this concert and we are so happy to be able to do our bit to support those who helped Jake,” said Shalane.

The chosen charity are called Helping Hand, and they are connected with the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children.

“In particular, we want to give back to the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit – they looked after Jake in his final days,” reflected Shalane.

But this concert, while serving an undeniably admirable cause, is also going to be a night of genuinely captivating entertaintment. Each of these huge acts are more than capable of selling out this show on their own.

“For fans of country and folk music, this is one that you will be kicking yourself if you miss,” said Shalane.

Advertisement

And for those of you who may not consider yourself the most ardent lovers of this particular scene, it is always worth venturing outside your comfort zone and trying something new on a Saturday night. The craic will be great! And, it must be remembered, anybody who hands their money over at the gate will be donating to a charity who enable some of the most important services in our society.

The gig will take place from 7-11pm in Albert Street car park, Castlederg. The following day there will be a truck run leaving Donnell & Ellis yard, Omagh, at 2pm sharp. It will end at Castlederg High School.