Charity concert will help fund lessons for African children

A very special concert that will fill the Strule Arts Centre with the sweet sounds of gospel music this Saturday, will help to raise money for volunteers to teach disadvantaged children literacy and numeracy in Africa.

Taking place at 7.30pm, the exciting ‘Gospel Fest Goes West’ concert is being hosted by Omagh and Fintona Methodist Circuit, and will feature a cavalcade of uplifting Christian artists, including Live Issue, one of the most popular country and gospel bands across the UK.

Comprised of Colin Elliott, Roy Dreaning, Sam Armstrong, Carl Sands and Ivan McLernon, ‘New Christian Music’ named Live Issue ‘Artist of the Year’ for four consecutive years in the ‘Country Gospel’ category.

All proceeds from the event will be going towards supporting the fantastic actions of ‘Open Schools Worldwide’, which will be channelled through the ‘Methodist World Development and Relief Fund’ organisation to help the vital work in Zambia, where 54 per-cent of the population lives below the poverty line, and 40 per-cent of children suffer at least three of the following deprivations: Access to food; education; shelter; water; healthcare; and sanitation.

Open Schools Worldwide trains local volunteer tutors to teach a curriculum specially designed to teach disadvantaged children literacy and numeracy, and to equip them with the equivalent of a third-grade education.

The tutors meet with the children under a tree, in the shelter of a shack, on the edge of a dump… where ever they are found. They can then feed back into the formal educational system with a far higher chance of completing, at least, primary education.

Gospel Fest Goes West is delighted to welcome back the revered Live Issue to Omagh. To date, the band have released four albums, produced a television series for Revelation TV in London, and undertaken several very successful tours of the United States.

They also made history in Nashville by becoming the first country group from Ireland to perform on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, while their warmth, humility, sense of humour and Christian faith is clear both in their music, and to anyone who has the opportunity to see the group play live.

Once again, Laura Beck is joining the Gospel Fest Goes West line-up. In the past few years, the County Down lady’s singing has been in great demand at many churches and concerts throughout Ireland and the United Kingdom.

Laura, who has proudly released her debut album, titled, ‘I Can Only Imagine’, enjoys the opportunity to share her Christian faith through music, and her distinctive vocals fuse a blend of country and soul which brings a fresh approach to every song she sings.

Another artist that will be taking to the sparkling Strule stage is Revelation, a close three-part harmony trio consisting of David Strange, Paul Irwin and Peter Mander.

Their vision is to take the gospel in song and testimony, clearly and uncompromisingly to as many people as possible, especially the youth.

Meanwhile, the Hanna family and friends, who love to spread the gospel across the country and bless others through ministry and song, will be making their first appearance at Gospel Fest Goes West.

Composed of Mervin and Lysiane Hanna, Mark and Elizabeth Hanna, Dixie Heazley, Sam Armstrong and Ed Richardson, the group recently launched their debut album, ‘We Are On A Journey’, which enjoys a country flavour.

Not only do they love singing the good old hymns – but they also enjoy it when others participate by singing along.

And finally, Alex Robb will be returning to Gospel Fest Goes West, having made his last appearance in 2019.

Involved in gospel ministry for more than 36 years, Alex has a passion for gospel music – particularly singing – however, his heart is first and foremost about sharing the message of the Gospel of Jesus Christ.

He has released two albums to date – his debut album, ‘Now I See’, and his follow-up album, ‘Servant’ – and his third studio album, which is currently in production, will be released later this year.

Speaking to the UH, event organiser, Reggie Mills has described the night as a ‘wonderful opportunity to come together in fellowship’.

“We are very much looking forward to celebrating the joy of Gospel Fest Goes West 2023,” he said.

“Indeed, since events of these kind were first held in 2015, your generosity has helped the invaluable work of the Kamatunga School for Deaf Children in Kenya; the Container Ministry; the Surf Project within the Methodist Church; the Home Mission Department of the Methodist Church in Ireland; and the Rebuilding work in Haiti following an earthquake,” he said. “Thank you to everyone for your ongoing support.”

‘Gospel Fest Goes West’ concert, hosted by Omagh and Fintona Methodist Circuit, is taking place this Saturday (February 25) at 7.30pm.

For your ticket, simply contact the Strule Arts Centre on ‘www.struleartscentre.co.uk’, or telephone 02882247831, or contact Reggie Mills on 07736826969.