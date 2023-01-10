Chris Kavanagh brings Luke Kelly tribute show to Omagh

Fans of the iconic Dubliners frontman, Luke Kelly, are in for a treat as Chris Kavanagh will be bringing his show, ‘The Legend of Luke Kelly’, to the Strule Arts Centre in Omagh this Saturday (January 14).

Dublin man and multi-instrumentalist, Chris Kavanagh, has been singing and playing music since he was three-years-old.

His Grandmother instilled a love of folk music in him from this tender age, with bands such as The Dubliners & The Clancy Brothers, playing regularly in his childhood home.

Advertisement

Chris is well-known for his passionate performances of folk singer Luke Kelly’s songs with his successful show, ‘The Legend of Luke Kelly’, but he is also an extremely skilled songwriter and composer.

His 2011 album, ‘Voice of the People’, showcases his skills to perfection, and his musical arrangements around the songs, coupled with his exceptional singing talents, bring a long-awaited freshness to the folk music scene. Chris and his band have performed all over Ireland as well as abroad, in countries such as the UK, Germany, Denmark, Switzerland and Australia.

His band consists of himself on lead vocals, five string banjo, guitar and piano; Joe Finn from Offaly on Uilleann pipes, whistles, fiddle and flute; Gerry Tully of Meath on guitar and vocals; and Hilary Kavanagh from Dublin on bass and vocals.

In 2011, Chris was asked by the late Al O’Donnell to perform at one of his shows remembering Luke Kelly, and it was there that he met The Dubliners for the first time.

‘RAVE REVIEWS’

On hearing Chris’ album, John Sheahan asked him to perform with The Dubliners on their German tour.

He received rave reviews in Germany, with the audience on their feet from the moment he sang his first song. He was then invited to perform with The Dubliners again on their 50th anniversary concert in Dublin’s Vicar Street, which was released on DVD.

Advertisement

“Chris called his show, ‘The Legend of Luke Kelly’, and this famous member of The Dubliners can rest easy that his legacy is in safe hands,” said Irish songwriter, Shay Healy.

Chris performs a yearly concert to mark Luke Kelly’s anniversary in Vicar street, with the regular attendance of John Sheahan and Luke’s family, as well as past special guests, such as Damien Dempsey; Declan O’Rourke; Shay Healy; and Christy Dignam.

The January 2019 concert was particularly memorable, as President Michael D Higgins, and his wife, Sabina, attended.

“We’re so proud and delighted with the way Chris Kavanagh has honoured Luke’s music and memory with such dignity and respect,” said the Kelly family.

Chris has a number of Northern Ireland shows planned this year.

Starting in Omagh this weekend, he will wrap up in Ballymena in October, while also stopping off in Newtownabbey; Derry; Belfast; Downpatrick; Portaferry; Enniskillen; and Cookstown along the way.

Don’t miss this undeniable talent as he pays tribute to one of Ireland’s most beloved folk singers.