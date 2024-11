THOSE dark, cold nights are about to get a little bit brighter as we prepare for the annual Christmas light switch-ons throughout East Tyrone this November and December.

The first town to be lit up this festive season will be Cookstown on Friday, November 22.

Celebrations are set to take place on William Street from 6.30pm until 8pm, with on stage entertainment from Stewartstown Panto, Tullylagan Pipe Band, and Ryan McGarrity and Alan McPhearson.

Advertisement

Also on the night will be a fantastic Showstoppers Parade ahead of the big switch on when the star of the show, Santa Claus, will arrive in style to switch on the lights at approximately 7.15pm.

Elsewhere in the county, Market Square in Dungannon is the focal point for Dungannon Christmas Lights Switch on this year on Saturday, November 23 from 2.30pm until 6.30pm.

With plenty of family focused festive fun expected, there will be free drop in arts and crafts in Ranfurly House followed by a Christmas Pageant which is expected to make its way through the streets of Dungannon from 5pm.

The Southern Health and Social Care Trust will also be hosting a Santa Dash which is set to commence from 5.50pm.

Once again, the main man Santa Claus will make his way to Market Square at approximately 6.20pm for the big switch on, followed by the ever popular Dungannon Traders Association Jingle Ball Run on Castle Hill, so make sure and stick around for all the fun!

Santa’s Grotto will also be held at Hill of the O’Neill and Ranfurly House this festive season.

The final switch on in the east of the county will take place in the Commill Heritage Centre Car Park in Coalisland on December 1 from 5pm until 7pm.

Advertisement

From 5pm to 6.30pm there will be free face painting, the opportunity to take a selfie with some of your favourite festive characters as well as the chance to meet Santa in his Grotto.

The Craic Theatre are sure to knock your Christmas socks off on the stage from 5pm, with live music from the resident DJ and live band.

The Coalisland Christmas light switch on will take place at approximately 6.50pm.

There are plenty of other Christmas activities to keep you active this festive season including the Festive Shop Window Trails which will take place throughout Cookstown, Dungannon and Coalisland from November 15 to until January 6.

For more information about other festive activities and what’s on this November and December, visit www.midulstercouncil.org/christmas.