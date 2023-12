WITH Christmas just over the horizon, local men’s musical group Music To Your Ears are putting on an evening of Christmas crackers for everyone to enjoy in their latest show.

Simply entitled, ‘The Christmas Show’ the group, comprising of local men over 50 of all musical talents and of none, will take to the stage at St Pat’s Hall with all the trappings of the season in what will surely be another knockout show. The group have been able to do this, and other shows, in recent times, thanks to a generous grant from the National Lottery.

Long-standing member of the group John McGinley explained, “It’ll be an evening of festive entertainment not to be missed. Tutored by local musicians including Eurovision’s Mickey Joe Harte we’ll be putting our own spins on many a Yuletide favourite for the audience to enjoy; Mickey will be doing his own tribute to the late great Shane McGowan by performing a rendition of Fairytale of New York and members such as Patsy Harte, Eamon Lynch, Pat Morris and many more will bring their own unique takes to the stage.

“Admission is free and tickets are available from St Pat’s Hall.”

In addition to the show, John also appealed for more men to come along and swell the groups’ ranks.

“Music To Your Ears isn’t just a music group; it’s a social group,” he said. “Many men suffer from loneliness, whether through a lack of social interaction or maybe they’ve had a spouse pass away, leaving them without company. Music to Your Ears is one way to alleviate that and we would genuinely welcome anyone interested in joining to come see us at our base in Strabane library every Tuesday and Thursday; they’d be more than welcome.”

The Christmas Show takes place on Wednesday (December 20) from 8pm at St Pat’s Hall.