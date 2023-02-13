Clanabogan Drama Circle takes to the St Joseph’s Hall

Clanabogan Drama Circle are delighted to return with their 2023 production of ‘Wake in the West’ in St Joseph’s Hall, Omagh, on February 17, 18 and 19.

Written by Michael Ginnelly and directed by Emma Pearson, the show is set in the northwest of Ireland, and takes a comedic approach to tell the story of the death of Tom Healy – a local man with a controversial dying wish.

Chaos ensues, as Tom’s family risk becoming the laughing stock of their village, when, following his death, they realise his dying wish was to have his ashes scattered at sea.

It isn’t until neighbour, Rose, calls to pay her respects, that the mayhem really develops, and her antics set in motion a sequence of hilarious events.

With scenes of utter side-splitting laughter guaranteed, you’ll never look at a set of false teeth in the same way again!

Marking 25 years since the founding of Clanabogan Drama Circle, the prestigious group thought it only fitting to return to a firm favourite, and finish the work which their dearly-departed director, Tommy Mullin, started five years ago.

‘Fulfilling dreams’

It was always the group’s aspiration to bring this work from the page to the stage in his memory, as it was a dream of his to revive this fun-filled tale.

“Getting a play to the stage creates feelings that can’t be matched by any other experience,” says director Emma Pearson.

“Everyone involved fulfils their roles and duties in a voluntary capacity and for the love of and appreciation of drama. The group are truly blessed by everyone involved in this production.”

The laugh-out-loud comedy will star such local talent as Eugene Lynam, Joan McCrystal, Nora O’Neill, Nuala Loughran and Liam Moore – to name a few!

A comedy not to be missed – and as director Emma quite succintly said, “Curtains go up at 8pm sharp each night!”

