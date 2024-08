WHEN Randy Travis wrote that time takes a toll on a body, he clearly hadn’t peered into the crystal ball and seen More Power To Your Elbow play in 2024.

Back at the top of their game more than 30 years after forming, the folk-trad-rock eight-piece (what a mouthful) are enjoying a sort-of meteoric resurgence.

If the restrictions of the pandemic had suppressed their musical spirits, their return to the stage saw all that suffocating pressure released in an explosion of pure passion for what they do.

And, like the chain reaction of an atomic blast, the energy born during that first post-pandemic gig has only gathered grown since.

Suffice to say, they’re rocking with More Power than ever!

And on September 21, it’s Omagh’s turn to feel the full force of these celtic-blooded rock ‘n’ rollers!

Speaking with Michael McElroy, owner of Main Street Complex, he said he cannot wait to have the boys back in town.

“The doors will swing open at six o’clock and the support acts will begin soon after,” said the Main Street man. “Before the main attraction take to the stage, Pluck Savage, a band cut from the same cloth as More Power, will be supporting.”

Mr McElroy then said it is clear that there is still plenty of appetite locally for the hectic blend of traditional tunes and modern rock rhythms that More Power continue to deliver to lively audiences across the country.

“They’re a great band and it is a privilege to be able to introduce news audiences to them after all these years,” he added.

More Power have played extensively throughout America, Canada, England and Europe.

However, despite their colourful and exotic touring history, the lads agree that it’s hard to beat the craic, enthusiasm and sheer energy of playing back on home soil.

So, whether you are a seasoned gig-goer in search of a nostalgia hit, or a young fella who wants to see how your ma and da used to rock, get yourself a ticket for Main Street on September 21 to hear one of the best bands to ever come out of the county.

Doors open at 6pm and More Power are scheduled to step on stage around 9pm.

Tickets are £20 plus a booking fee, VIP tickets are £25 plus a booking fee, and both can be purchased from Glistrr.