A CLOGHER fiddler has proved that she, quite literally, has many more strings to her bow after featuring in a new TV series which explores Ireland’s musical heritage.

Sinéad McKenna appears in the fourth episode of ‘Taoscadh ón Tobar’ – a TG4 show which sees leading Irish traditional musicians and singers draw from inspiring archival materials to uncover the stories of some exceptional traditional musicians, singers, collectors, and regions.

In the episode, which is now available on demand at TG4.ie, Seán McElwain (from Monaghan but living in Swords) highlights the music of Sliabh Beagh, a border area where counties Tyrone, Fermanagh, and Monaghan meet.

Advertisement

He recalls local collector James Whiteside, studies the manuscripts, interviews historians, and performs tunes from the collection alongside a host of musical guests, including Sinéad McKenna (Clogher); Dónal McCague (Scotstown); Tiarnán Ó Duinnchinn (Monaghan); Mackie Rooney (Scotstown); Tommy McDermot (Monaghan); Gary Lynch (Killeigh, Offaly); Orla McCague (Ballinode, Monaghan); Sinéad McKenna (Clogher, Tyrone) and Ciara O’Donnell.

In episode five, which airs on June 9 at 9.30pm, singer Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh performs a deep dive on the songs of Seán de hÓra, a standard bearer of the tradition, and the only ever Oireachtas winner to hail from Corca Dhuibhne.

She further interviews friends and family of de hÓra to gleam a deeper insight into his personal life.

‘Taoscadh ón Tobar’ broadcasts on Sunday nights on TG4, and aired episodes can be watched on demand at TG4.ie.