GET ready to laugh like you’ve never laughed before when you join comedian Micky Bartlett at the Alley Theatre this September.

No stranger to the Strabane venue, the Lurgan funnyman has a dedicated following who know exactly what his hilarious performances have to offer. This time at the Alley he will perform his new show, ‘THICC!’.

The Lurgan comedy colossus has been selling out shows all over the world with his superb punchlines and trademark embarrassing anecdotes that would make even a psychiatrist blush.

With a sold-out tour of Australia under his belt already, Micky has opened for Kevin Hart, regularly sells out multiple shows at Belfast’s 2,200 seat Waterfront Hall and packed out his New York solo debut season off Broadway.

He has taped several comedy specials and recorded a set for the Just For Laughs Comedy Festival. You’ve seen him on podcasts, you’ve seen him on telly now come and see him LIVE!

If you are looking for a rock-solid sure-fire stand-up who is going to get the crowd quaking with laughter look no further. Bartlett is a comic who clearly knows absolutely what he’s doing.

Micky Bartlett brings his new stand-up show ‘THICC!’ to The Alley Theatre on Saturday, September 14.

Tickets are £16 available from the Alley Theatre website: www.alley-theatre.com or call the Alley Theatre Box Office on 028 71 384444.