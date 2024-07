Award-winning comedian David O’Doherty will bring his hilarious brand of observational and musical comedy to Cookstown and Strabane in October.

One of Ireland’s most-loved comics, O’Doherty first came to public attention in 2006 when he was nominated for the ‘Perrier Award’ at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, eventually winning the prestigious award in 2008.

O’Doherty has also become a regular face on TV screens becoming a regular guest on a number of Irish and British panel shows, regularly making appearances on ‘Never Mind The Buzzcocks’, ‘QI’, ‘8 Out Of Ten Cats’ and ‘Would I Lie To You?’

Advertisement

His most famous joke is his comedy routine, ‘My Beefs’, which he first performed in 2010, has now been viewed on YouTube over 500k times.

In June 2012, O’Doherty became the first Irish comedian to have their own ‘Comedy Central Presents’ episode on American television.

This was a prestigious honour for the Dublin comedian, putting him alongside the likes of Bill Hicks, Dave Chapelle and Marc Maron who’ve all previously performed on the network with half-hour specials.

O’Doherty has become one of the most popular comedians in the country, and has toured extensively across Ireland, America and the UK, selling out venues and creating laughter everywhere he goes.

As part of this year’s tour, O’Doherty will continue to tour across England, Scotland and Wales and will make a limited number of stops in Ireland including in Galway, Belfast, Dublin and Cork.

The popular comic will also perform two shows in Tyrone, the first being in Cookstown’s Burnavon Theatre on Friday, October 4, and he will also be performing in Strabane with a show in the Alley Theatre on Friday, October 5. They are not to be missed.

l For ticket information for the Cookstown show, you can go to www.burnavon.com, and for tickets for the Strabane show, you can visit www.alley-theatre.com.