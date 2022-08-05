This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald

Comedy play, ‘Widow’s Paradise’, to fill the arts centre

  • 5 August 2022
Comedy play, ‘Widow’s Paradise’, to fill the arts centre
The Belvoir Players are looking forward to bringing their three-part comedy, 'Widows' Paradise' to the Strule Arts Centre, Omagh.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 5 August 2022
1 minute read

Related articles:

Youth retell West Side Story at the Strule Arts Centre Music and meditation come to Strule Arts Get lost in music at Stendhal All roads lead to Dromore for this year’s Ulster Fleadh

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY