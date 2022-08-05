Comedy play, ‘Widow’s Paradise’, to fill the arts centre

‘A PIECE of comedy genius’ is how an upcoming play at the Strule Arts Centre has been described – and it promises to have you on the edge of your seat… crying with laughter!

Presented by the Belvoir Players, the hilarous play is titled ‘Widows’ Paradise’, and will take place next Friday (August 12) at 8pm.

Written by Sam Cree, the three-act comedy follows the tale of five ladies, who are embarking on a ‘strictly women only’ staycation.

The location: A ‘luxury’ caravan, in the tranquil countryside at Portrush.

However… the holiday is thrown into complete disarray with a case of ‘mistaken caravan identity’… and the arrival of no-nonsense, alpha-male, Harry.

Hot on his heels is his dim-witted side-kick, Ernie, and his handsome young son, Alan.

Add to the mix a couple of surprise visitors in the form of Wilfred and Farmer John… and what was supposed to be a scene of peace and restfulness turns into a riotous clash of the sexes, each with their own – side-spitting – story to tell.

“If you are looking for a night out filled with fun and laughter, then come along to Strule Arts Centre on Friday, August 12,” said an event spokesperson.

“After missing two years due to Covid-19 lockdowns, Belvoir Players are delighted to return to Omagh once again for the night of comedy.

“Widows’ Paradise is ‘action-packed’ – and guaranteed to have audiences on the edge of their seats, and in tears of laughter until the final curtain call.”

For further information, visit ‘www.struleartscentre.co.uk’ or call 028 8224 7831.