OMAGH singing sensation, Conor Chism, has announced the release of two new singles over the coming months, with a special announcement to follow.

The first of the two new songs will be a special track called ‘Fire Down Below’, which was written by Jerry Scheff.

Conor described the song as having a ‘classic rock vibe’.

“The song was written and produced in 1976, but nobody has ever recorded a vocal track to it,” explained the Omagh singer. “It has a real classic rock vibe to it, with a late-‘70s/early-‘80s feel to it.”

Conor’s version of the legendary lost song, which was originally penned for Elvis Presley, will be released on August 3.

Following release of ‘Fire Down Below’, Conor has also revealed that he will release a second single on October 5, which will be his take on the track, ‘My Boy’, which was originally penned by the iconic Derry songwriter, Phil Coulter.

Keeping busy for the rest of the year, the Omagh performer is also set to make a milestone of an announcement soon, with all expected to be revealed by November.

Some of Conor’s previous releases have included his own versions of such classic as ‘My Way’, ‘Never Been to Spain’, ‘Just Pretend’ and ‘It’s Now Or Never (O Sole Mio)’.

In January, he performed at the Northern Ireland Country Music Awards at the Armagh City Hotel alongside some of the biggest names on the country music circuit including Derek Ryan and Philomena Begley.

The Omagh man cites some of his biggest influences as Elvis Presley, Chris Stapleton, Dolly Parton, Roy Orbison and Willie Nelson.

Speaking with the ‘ Herald, Conor also cited his grandad Frank and mother Corrina as two major influences on his singing, having grown up listening to his mother perform the likes of Patsy Klein and Dolly Parton songs.

And his grandad, Frank Chism, a popular Elvis Presley tribute act in the seventies and eighties, was once described as ‘the closest

thing to Elvis Presley the world has ever seen’.