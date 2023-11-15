Cookstown woman talks theatre and music on Tyrone stages

This month will see the premier of the Oscar Wilde classic, ‘The Importance Of Being Earnest’, in the Bardic Theatre in Donaghmore.

As the cast and crew prepare for what is sure to be a most entertaining performance bursting with local talent, I caught up with Anna McCloskey, who will take on the role of ‘Cecily Cardew’ in the show, to discuss her journey in the world of theatre and music.

The 22-year-old classroom assistant from Cookstown is no stranger to the stage: From performing to hundreds in the theatre, or singing with her four sisters at weddings and private events under the name, ‘The McCloskey Sisters’, the talented actress and vocalist is, most certainly, one to watch.

Reeling back the years, Anna began by telling me about her first time acting on stage.

“I was a pupil in Holy Trinity Primary School at the time when Holy Trinity College were putting on a production of ‘Musical Milestones’,” she reflected. “A few other of the primary school kids and I were asked to take part, and I sang, ‘All Kinds of Everything’ by Dana.

“From then, I caught the bug; I realised how much I enjoyed performing.”

After then progressing to St Mary’s Grammar School in Magherafelt, Anna began taking singing lessons and drama classes, further cementing her love of the arts.

“I have, to-date. taken part in numerous musicals, including ‘Guys and Dolls’, ‘Oliver Twist’ and ‘Spring Awakening’,” Anna added.

“However, this will only be my third time taking part in a play.

“The first play I was in was ‘Of Mice and Men’ in the Craic Theatre, and this was followed by ‘Belfast Girls’ in the Bardic Theatre, which we also brought to other local stages.

“Now, ‘Earnest’ will be my third.”

With an impressive list of roles and experience under her belt at such a young age, we then discussed some of Anna’s influences – both in the world of theatre and music.

“My favourite actress is Meryl Streep,” she explained. “She was just so clever, and ahead of her time. She knew how to market herself, and get those iconic roles, such as Miranda Priestly in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’.

“But, when it comes to theatre, I really admire Jessie Mueller.

“She just has such a warmth to her, and knows how to connect with an audience, which is something I really admire.”

In terms of music, Anna admits that, whilst her taste is rather varied, she comes from a background of country music fans.

“Dolly Parton would be the obvious choice, but, growing up in a family of country music fans, there was also a lot of John Denver and Garth Brooks playing, and, in more recent years, Luke Combs.

“I also recently went to see Mary Black, and she was just incredible,” Anna added. “She put on such a great show, and I just love her vocal style.

“To be honest, I was in tears during it, because she was singing songs that I’ve been singing myself since I was young.

“It was such an experience. I also had the opportunity to meet her afterwards, and she couldn’t have been nicer.”

CECILY CARDEW

Regarding her role in ‘The Importance of Being Earnest’, I asked Anna about her experience so far portraying Cecily Cardew.

“It’s been very cathartic acting as Cecily,” she detailed. “She is the complete opposite of me, so it has been a bit of a challenge.

“She is very bold, forward-thinking, and an absolute fantasist who lives in her own world in her head.

“She makes no apologies and says what she thinks.

“There really is something special about playing a character that brings their unique traits out in yourself.

“The way Wilde wrote the character was brilliant: He was making a commentary on the pressures put on women in the Victorian society.

“He was way ahead of his time in how he wrote female characters in his plays.”

Speaking about the audition process that landed her the part of Cecily, Anna said, “The director, James Murphy, asked if I would be interested in reading for the part.

“I knew that if James was involved, it would be a good role to take on.

“He originally asked me which character I felt drawn towards, and that was, of course, Cecily because of how bold she is.

“A few weeks later, I got the email to say that I got the part and I was chuffed.”

DREAM ROLES

I was curious as to what Anna would consider her dream role on the theatre stage, but, as it turns out, she has already fulfilled such ambitions, having previously taken on the roles of Adelaide in ‘Guys and Dolls’ and Nancy in ‘Oliver Twist’.

“I have been lucky enough at an amateur level that I got to portray roles that I have dreamed of doing – although I would definitely love to go back and revisit those roles, and approach them a little differently,” she devised.

Concluding our interview, I asked Anna if she had any interest or experience in working behind-the-scenes in the theatre business when not on stage.

“I have been lucky with the Bardic Theatre to be a bit of a ‘jack of all trades’,” she said.

“I’ve worked in the Box Office, front of house, stage management, and, recently enough, Bugsy McMahon took me on as an assistant airector in his production of ‘Glengarry Glen Ross’, which was a wonderful opportunity.

“I would love the opportunity to direct something in future; a musical or a play, whatever comes along.

“I’ve also had a taste of what it is like to be on a film set, as well doing a lot of behind the scenes work,” she added.

“I would like to do more film and TV work in the future, but that is a different ball game altogether from live theatre.

“At the end of the day, though, there is nothing quite like performing on stage in front of a live audience.”

The Bardic Theatre’s production of /’The Importance of Being Earnest’ will open on Thursday, November 23, and it will run until Saturday, November 25.

Additional dates will see Anna and the cast and crew touring in 2024, with performances at The Market Place Theatre in Armagh on Saturday, January 20, and the Burnavon, Cookstown, on Saturday, February 17.

For more information, please visit: ‘www.bardictheatre.com’.