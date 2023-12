THE first and only performance in the North, which featured an award-winning Irish soprano and the New York Tenors alongside the talented Cookstown Youth Choir has captivated and enthralled a large audience in Tyrone.

Derryloran Church, Cookstown, was filled with music and the joys of Christmas when Deirdre Masterson was joined by the New York Tenors and the choir, during the truly special show, which featured appreciative crowds and rapturous applause.

Following on from the success of her album Mo Chroí, Masterson recently released her new single ‘Run’ in support of Relay for Life, Wexford, an initiative organised by Irish Cancer Society, which is very close to her heart.

Produced by the Grammy-nominated Billy Farrell at Deadeye Productions, she hopes her cover of the Snow Patrol classic will shine a bright light on the marvellous work of the charity, which works to help bring about a world where everybody lives longer and better lives, free from the fear of cancer.

Speaking after the event, a spokesperson from Cookstown Youth Choir said that they enjoyed every second of the one-off and memorable event.

“On Friday, December 1, Cookstown Youth Choir, musical director, Meta Bell and accompanist, Cindy Yung, had the honour and privilege to perform alongside New York Tenors and Irish Soprano Deirdre Masterson, who are touring Ireland,” they said. “The large audience was captivated and enthralled with the wonderful music.”

Visit ‘www.deirdremasterson.com’ or follow Deirdre online via Facebook, Instagram or TikTok.