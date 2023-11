COUNTRY music fans from across Ireland and the UK will be jiving all the way to the Eikon, Balmoral, this month for the inaugural ‘Country Land’ music festival.

Organised by AJS Group, and taking place on Saturday, November 25, this huge event is the first ever of its kind to be staged at the Eikon Exhibition Centre in Lisburn, and it will feature a who’s who of the Irish country music scene, including superstars Derek Ryan, Mike Denver, Lisa McHugh, Johnny Brady and Tiernán Heffron.

What’s more, the event will feature an iconic festival stage with an elite sound system, and, of course, a signature ‘Hoedown Throwdown’ dance floor, which will allow nonstop dancing throughout the evening.

Advertisement

And, for the first time ever, Peat and Diesel will be performing in Northern Ireland as part of the Country Land fiesta.

“Their songs won’t make much sense to the average person, but the person behind the lyrics isn’t your average man, so if you have a listen and can relate to it you’re a special breed.”

Let’s get to know them a little better. They have: 6.5million online streams; performed on the main Glastonbury stage 2022; won ‘Live Act of the Year’ at the Scot Trad Music Awards; and won ‘Best Music Video’ for their hit single, ‘Calum Dan’s Transit Van’.

The Glastonbury stage wasn’t big enough for them, so they’re here to give it all at Country Land.

WILD WEST DINING

The event will also feature a wild, wild westest selection of eats and drinks. So, come hungry, come thirsty and enjoy our delicious eats in the Barnyard Food Court. Test your buckin’ bronco skills to see if you can tame Bucko the Bull, or why not challenge your friends to a ride on the rodeo bull.

In addition to the general standing tickets inside the arena, limited seating tickets will also be available as well as accessible tickets and VIP packages, making this the MUST attend event of the year for all country music fanatics in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement

So dust down those cowboy hats and get ready for the country event of the year!

l For tickets visit www.ajspromotions.com or call a member of the team on (028) 8225 2800 for more information.

For regular updates and exclusive competitions and prizes make sure to follow @countrylandmusic and the event’s media partners @dtrcountry on socials.