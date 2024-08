Country music legend, Brendan Quinn, is set to return to Strabane this October for a special evening celebrating 60 years in the music business.

A household name since the early 1970s, Brendan Quinn, who is a native of Magherafelt, achieved great success in the Irish charts with the number one hit, ‘Four in the Morning’, as well as a string of other hits such as ‘Bandy the Rodeo Clown’; ‘Daddy’s Little Girl’; ‘I Can Almost See My Hometown from Here’; and ‘Angeline’, to name a few.

Having formed the band, The Bluebirds, in 1976, Brendan then went on to record numerous albums with the group which found great success with countless television appearances, as well as having toured all over Ireland, UK and America.

Having moved to Canada in the early 1980s, Brendan would later return home in 1985 and immediately resume his career playing live shows, recording new albums and presenting the BBC TV series, ‘Make Mine Country’.

In the 1990s, Brendan disbanded The Bluebirds to take things a bit easier.

He played smaller venues and formed a new band, The Kicking Mule, with long-time friend and collaborator, Arty McGlynn.

In the early 2000s, Brendan began to pursue his interest in writing songs and has since released an abundance of his own material.

Now based in Donegal, his latest album, ‘Tickin’ Over’, has been highly acclaimed, and has received massive airplay.

His latest single, ‘I Have Met My Love Today’, is still riding high in the charts.

So, don’t miss your opportunity to see Brendan in action as he returns to Strabane this autumn.

Brendan will take to the stage in the Alley Theatre on October 5 at 8pm.

Tickets to see Brendan Quinn are £25, and can be purchased now online via www.alley-theatre.com.