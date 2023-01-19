Craic Theatre prepares to host original panto, ‘Enpanto’

Panto season is continuing in full swing, as the Craic Theatre prepare to host the eagerly-anticipated, ‘Enpanto’, which begins in musical earnest tonight (Thursday).

Described as ‘an adventure, full of laughter and tears, and song and dance for all the family to enjoy’, ‘Enpanto’ follows the wonderful story of the ‘Family Magical’.

This family all have magic gifts; ranging from super strength to shape-shifting – however one member, Marybelle, does not.

However, ironically, it is Marybelle who soon realises that something bad is happening to her family’s magic – and she might be the only one to help save it.

Conor Begley and Sarah Jane McCrory, who wrote and directed ‘Enpanto’, say that they ‘cant wait’ for audiences to see the show.

“It is just something special!” Conor, who is no stranger to the stage, described. “We have our largest ensemble cast ever. So much so, that we’ve split them into two groups for the performances; with the main cast staying the same every night. Every person on the stage is filled with so much talent, and they are an joy to watch.

“It’s a laugh a minute in rehearsals, so I cannot wait for the audiences to see the finished product.

“For the first time in a very long time, were releasing extra dates before the show has even started which is incredible news,” he added.

“The support from the local community is as strong as ever – and we at Craic couldn’t be happier.”

With choreography by Sean O’Neill, ‘Enpanto’ will have audiences tapping their toes. It will also star such local talent, such as Muireann Shields as ‘Marybelle’; Dylan Fox as ‘Tony’; Cathair Brady as ‘Bruno’; and not forgetting the shows wonderful dames, Josh Cuddy and Seannan Cummings as ‘Ninny’ and ‘Nanny’.

Guaranteed to be a spectacular night, the show will run from today (Thursday, January 19), until Sunday, February 12, in Coalisland’s Craic Theatre, with 14 performances, including four matinees.

l For more information on dates, times and booking for each performance, you can visit the Craic Theatre website at ‘craicartscentre.co.uk’.

l Tickets are available now, so don’t miss out in following Marybelle’s quest to help everyone realise, that sometimes, the best gift we can have is each other.