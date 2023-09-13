Creative workshops for the family arrive in the Alley

NOW is the time for all ages to get creative with an exciting arts development programme at Strabane’s Alley Theatre, beginning this autumn. Facilitated by renowned artists, the programme will cover everything from painting to ceramics to creative writing, singing, fun for the little ones and much more.

For adults, Shelia Byrne will be holding a four-week workshop in landscape painting, starting this month.

Whether you are hoping to learn from scratch or just improve your technique, this course will provide all materials and teach you the skills to paint with acrylics.

For plant lovers, make the most gorgeous animal themed planters under the direction of Leona Devine in October. This will involve moulding the basic pot shape and building the animals features and finished textures. Each stage is demonstrated, costs include materials and kiln firing.

A two-part singing programme, supported by ACNI Arts and Older Peoples programme and funded by The Hearts of the Sperrins Programme, will also be on offer. The first element will be taster sessions – running from September 20 to October 25 – and will give carers aged 55-and-over the chance to enjoy a little social time together, and test those vocal cords, too.

If you enjoyed the taster workshops, there is an opportunity to continue and tone your vocal skills under Aideen’s Davis tuition from November 8 to December 15 – learning songs a new and those that resonate with memories. This will be an open workshop without age restrictions.

The autumn season will further feature two intergenerational workshops.

The first, ‘Creative Journaling’ with Bernie Wilson will run for six weeks, starting on September 12. This project is designed to open your inner creativity by making a personal journal reflecting on feelings or trigger words using drawing and writing, using simple technics to express yourself. No drawing skills required.

The second intergenerational workshop will be perfect to create something special for Christmas.

Also for children will be the ever popular ‘Monstrous’ workshops at Halloween. Come in your scariest costume and take part in some fun arts and crafts.

Make lovely fused glass Christmas tree decorations under the guidance of Natasha Duddy. A popular family bonding time with all safety wear and materials supplied. Suitable for age eight-80.

Spaces are limited, so early booking is advised. Details of all workshops are available on the Alley Theatre website, ‘www.alley-theatre.com’.