Creggan singer achieves ‘life goal’ on Late Late Toy Show 

A 14-YEAR-OLD from Creggan, just outside Omagh, said he has achieved a ‘massive’ life goal after being chosen to perform on tonight’s Late Late Toy Show.

Caillín Joe McDonald, has been applying to perform on the show since the age of nine, and now five years later the young man will take to the stage and perform in front of a global audience on Ireland’s biggest Christmas show.

The young country music singer has had a massively successful year already. He topped the Irish Country ITunes Charts with a song he wrote himself in June and also made it through to the semi-finals of Junior Eurovision Eire.

Caillín Joe told WeAreTyrone he can’t wait to take to the stage tonight and hopes everyone enjoys his top secret performance.

“I have been applying to be a part of the Toy Show for years and tonight I finally get my chance to perform. I can’t say much about my performance other than the fact I am gonna be singing a great lively country song.

“The producers like to keep everything under wraps and have sworn me to secrecy but I can say it’s gonna be a fun time.”

The Late Late Toy Show was the most-watched programme on Irish television in 2021, attracting an average audience of 1.4 million viewers and tonight is likely to achieve similar numbers.

Tune into RTÉ One tonight at 7pm to watch Caillin and all the other festive treats on this year’s Late Late Toy Show.