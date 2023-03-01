Crowds enjoy return of Pomeroy Players

The Pomeroy Players cast of The Hen Night Epiphany by Jimmy Murphy, showing a bit of leg! The cast are: Una, Caroline Slane; Kelly, Liz Lagan; Triona, Bernie OBrien; Olive, Ann Begley and Anna, Ellis Kelly. IM-2
THE Pomeroy Players made their highly-anticipated return to the stage in recent days, after a number of years on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
This year’s production was called ‘The Hen Night Epiphany’ by Jimmy Murphy, and, hilariously, focused upon the hen weekend of bride-to-be, Una, her best friends, Kelly and Triona, her mother-in law Olive, and
Olive’s best friend, Anta.
Advertisement
The five hens make their way, on foot, up a beautiful mountainside to the new home of Una, where they intend to set up camp.
But, as tents and stories begins to unfold, the evening takes an unexpected turn – and both secrets and confessions are soon disclosed.
Are the secrets lies or truths?
Should they be kept quiet no matter what?
…Will Una’s wedding now even go ahead?
They were just some of the dilemmas facing all of the women as they began to digest what is coming to light.
With an all-female cast, that includes notable Pomeroy Players regulars, Anne Begley; Lizzie Lagan; Eilis Kelly; and Bernie O’Brien, the group were also delighted to welcome back Caroline Slane, who portrayed the lead role of Una.
Advertisement
The Players launched their latest production on Thursday night at the Cavanakeeran Community Hub, and the laughs continued throughout Friday and Saturday night.
On Sunday, the group took the production out on the All-Ireland festival circuit, beginning with Newtownstewart, and things are expected to wrap up on March 28 at the Mid Ulster drama festival.
The group have been working very hard
over the last four months on this show and are excited to be back in front of an audience again after such a long break.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorised as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyse and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.