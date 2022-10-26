Dancefloor kings and queens return for Mencap disco

A WONDERFUL new initiative to provide a social outlet for people with learning difficulties returned last weekend.

Glenavon House Hotel in Cookstown was the venue for the second Mencap disco held on Friday night.

Members of the Dungannon All Stars, the Superstars from Cookstown, as well as members of the Skyzdalimit group from Omagh were among the crowd who turned out for the new initiative which is the brainchild of Emma Harte and Aine Owens from Mencap, who are determined to make them a regular event throughout the year.

Emma who works as a community support officer with Mencap said there is a really big need for people with learning difficulties to have a place, where they can go out and feel safe and meet up with their friends.

Aine told the Herald that the discos were “an important step towards feeling included because people with a learning disability often feel excluded in their own communities” and that there were “barriers that stop them from going out in the evenings to have fun and meet new friends”.

For more information on the discos contact Emma on 078 7686 6778.