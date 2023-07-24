Derek returns to Dungannon with star-studded guests

Country music fans in Dungannon are in for a star-studded treat this Saturday night, as Derek Ryan prepares to take to the stage on the Hill of the O’Neill as part of his ‘Pure and Simple’ Irish concert tour, alongside special guests, Philomena Begley and The Bellas, for a night of hit songs, dancing and all round craic.

Having been described as ‘country music’s golden boy’, Derek needs no introduction as he has established himself over the last decade or more as one of the biggest names in Irish country music.

With 14 albums under his belt, you can be assured that his live show is nothing short of a collection of toe-tapping hit songs that will have you on your feet all night long.

From Moy to Melbourne and Limavady to London, Derek has worked with some of the biggest names in country music such as Daniel O’Donnell, Foster and Allen and Jimmy Buckley.

Special guest, Philomena Begley, definitely needs no introduction.

Affectionately known as ‘The Queen of Country’, the Tyrone mega-star recently celebrated 60 years in show business and is showing no signs of slowing down.

Having released the stunning duet ‘It Won’t Rain Forever’ alongside Derek in 2020, Philomena is guaranteed to have audiences on their feet all night, with other such hits as ‘Blanket on the Ground’, and ‘Queen of the Silver Dollar’.

Warming up the stage on the evening will Dungannon-based favourites, The Bellas. Featuring the multi-talented Joanne Mills, Lia Dunne and Cliodhna Quinn, The Bellas are an all-female Irish band that incorporate pop with Irish themes and melodies, who have performed in venues all over the country.

The show is set to take place on Saturday, July 29.

Tickets to this spectacular showcase of Irish country music talent are available now via the Hill of the O’Neill’s Box Office.

So, get those chequered shirts and boot cut jeans on, and slip into your freshest pair of brown shoes – ladies, that’s optional – for what is guaranteed to be one of the biggest country music events in Dungannon this summer.