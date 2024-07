When it comes to music festivals, nowhere in the world punches as far above its weight as Castlederg – and this weekend, the town intends to deliver one final set of knockout shows.

From Friday through to Sunday, a line-up of towering talent will play the last ever Dergfest Music Festival.

But save your tears and keep your melancholic memories to yourself. This is no funeral procession; it’s a party.

Dergfest is going to go out with a bang… and on Thursday, it will be the young talent from Much Ado Stage School who fire the starting shot!

Opening the festivities in a family-friendly manner, the tiny actors from this local drama group will put on a lively showcase in the Dergfest Big Top Tent.

But the next day will be when the craic really gets going. Enter, The Tumbling Paddies.

Starting out as a lock of lads with aspirations that some initially baulked at as overly-ambitious, this group has steadily grown to become one of Ireland’s most sought after acts.

As headliners bringing a folky flavour to Dergfest’s country night, the craic, quality and crowd-engagement that is the hallmark of The Tumbling Paddies will be something that organisers hope paves the way for the rest of the weekend.

Also performing on the The Big Top Tent on Friday will be Irish country chart-topper Claudia Buckley, as well as local favourites, respectively, Paul Kelly and Karl Kirkpatrick.

Then, before the soundwaves have really had time to settle, music will be echoing in the Castlederg air once again. However, on Saturday night, those in control of the vibrations will be of an altogether different – more electronic – ilk.

Trance, house, and techno will be the beats that will be blasting as Castlederg soars toward peak weekend, the climax of which will be reached whenever Eddie Halliwell hits the stage. Before this mix-master gets down on the decks, though, ravers and revelers will already have been treated to tunes from Schak, Subtrax, as well as a number of Ireland’s very best DJs.

Which brings us to the grand finale, Sunday.

The final day of the festival will begin with a host of tribute acts, including faithful homages to Luke Combs, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Elton John and Shania Twain.

When that concludes, local fans will get a chance to hear local legends, The Logues, The Davy K Project, and Out of the Ashes, the latter of which is a sort of reincarnation of the iconic Castlederg outfit, Rough Justice.

Together, these bands are bound to give one of the greatest music festivals in the history of the county – if not country! – the swan song it deserves.

Oh, by the way, there is also a kid’s festival taking place throughout the day on Saturday, which will include a theatre show, amusements, a mini-disco and karaoke. It’ll be tailored to the tastes of nursery and primary school children.

If you are looking a ticket for any Dergfest events, get the finger out quick and visit the ‘Dergfest Music Festival’ Facebook page. From there, you should be fit to find the links to secure a pass to whatever kind of music your ear desires.