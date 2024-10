AN Omagh musician has decided to swap his guitar for sports gear to help raise money for a mental health charity after losing his dear friend at the start of August.

Dermott Taggart, who is 33-years-old, is taking on the tough challenge of running 5k every day for a month in aid of the Mental Health Foundation in memory of fellow singer, Gary Phelan.

With prevention at the heart of what they do, the Mental Health Foundation aims to both find, and address, the sources of mental health problems so that people and communities can thrive.

Advertisement

Dermott, who poignantly began his running challenge on the day of Gary’s funeral, September 20, said that it is important that ‘nobody suffers in silence’.

“Gary was a remarkable individual whose kindness and compassion touched the lives of all who knew him,” Dermott said.

“Whether through his musical talents or his genuine character, he left an indelible mark on everyone he encountered.

“In his memory, I have committed to running 5k every day for 30 days to raise awareness and support for those who are struggling with their mental well-being.

“Mental health is a topic that is often stigmatised and overlooked,” he continued.

“But it is a crucial aspect of overall well-being.

“By fundraising for this charity, I hope to shine a light on the importance of mental health and provide resources for those in need.

Advertisement

“No-one should suffer in silence, and through our collective efforts, we can make a positive impact on the lives of individuals facing mental health challenges.

“Together, we can make a difference and show that mental health matters,” Dermott concluded. “Let’s run for a brighter future, where everyone has access to the support and care they deserve.

“Thank you for your generosity and compassion.”

Join Dermott in honouring Gary’s memory and supporting this important cause, by donating to justgiving.com/page/5krunforgary