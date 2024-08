NEXT Monday night, the BBC will air a new documentary that delves into the mysterious phenomenon known as the ‘Omagh hum’, featuring UH journalist Emmet McElhatton, who was the first to investigate the nighttime disturbance.

The film, titled True North: The Omagh Hum, is part of a series of three 30-minute documentaries that the BBC says “reflects many aspects of life in Northern Ireland.”

It is scheduled to air on Monday, August 19, at 10.40pm on BBC One NI and BBC iPlayer.

Advertisement

A BBC statement teased the film, saying, “The rumour mill and conspiracy theories are buzzing in the County Tyrone town… Finding some people in the town in a state of exhaustion, local journalist Emmet McElhatton is determined to get to the bottom of this mystery and teams up with Jamie Ryan, a repairman from the town whose personal fascination with sound has inspired him to launch his own private investigation.”

The Omagh hum was first brought to light by Emmet in October 2023 after numerous residents reported sleepless nights caused by the strange noise.

“As readers will know, there is nothing new, at this point, about the Omagh hum. In fact, after torturing half of the town for about a year, it looks like it has gone away,” said Emmet.

Reflecting on the upcoming documentary, he added, “For a good few months, this fella called Alex and his sidekick Molly would periodically drive up to Omagh from Dublin, speak with me about my ongoing investigation into the hum, then walk around the town and speak to other people. I have only seen bits and pieces of the final cut, but I think it has ended up something like half hum investigation, half portrait of Omagh and the people who call it home.”

Emmet concluded, “Apparently, as well as being on BBC NI and BBC iPlayer, it’ll be aired on the UK-wide channel as well. I am not sure exactly how many people will watch it, but definitely enough to give me a panic attack if I think about it for too long!”