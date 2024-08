After performing in front of a crowd of 10,000 people recently, you would be forgiven for thinking that things couldn’t get any better for Andrew Dolan right now – but the 18-year-old singer-songwriter has yet another surprise up his sleeve.

This is because today, the Omagh man is set to release his third single to-date titled, ‘Simple Things’ – hot on the heels after playing in front of his biggest crowd yet at Belfast’s popular Féile an Phobail.

Andrew was the opening act for a huge bill with performers including Nathan Carter, All Folk’d Up, The Whistlin’ Donkeys and the Rednex.

However – Andrew is not a stranger to performing in front of large crowds after playing at Omagh’s much-anticipated Christmas lights switch-on earlier this year, which was attended by 5,000 people.

But he told the ‘Herald that performing in front of a crowd double that size was a ‘fun’ but ‘daunting’ experience.

“I thought after playing in front of 5,000 in Omagh at the Christmas lights switch-on, I would’ve been prepared for the stage at the Feilé, but nothing can prepare anyone for playing to that many people,” he said.

“I got the chance to play the event because of the Whistlin’ Donkeys, who recommended me to open the show. I then got a call from the organisers and accepted. It was an amazing experience.

“I played just after the gates opened and people kept arriving throughout, but by the end of the set, the place was full and everyone had a great day, danced and sang their hearts out.”

Meanwhile, Andrew’s new single, ‘Simple Things’, was written two years ago, while he was studying for his GCSEs.

It was recorded at the legendary Windmill Lane Studio in Dublin, which over the course of its history, has been used by notable artists, including The Rolling Stones; The Cranberries; U2; Simple Minds; Kate Bush; AC/DC; Hozier; The Spice Girls; Kylie Minogue; Niall Horan; Lewis Capaldi; Van Morrison; Ed Sheeran – and many, many more.

The up and coming local star said that the song was about ‘growing up and reminiscing about growing up in Omagh’.

“Simple Things is my third single,” he explained. “ I wrote it two years ago while I was studying for exams, and it is about growing up and reminiscing about all the good things that have happened, and how small things are sometimes.”

‘Simple Things’ is available on all streaming services from today. To learn more about Andrew’s music, and check out where he is performing next, you can visit his Instagram page: andrewdolanmusic