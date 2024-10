CLANABOGAN Drama Circle will be kick-starting their fundraising efforts for Air Ambulance NI in spooky style, by organising a very special Halloween quiz towards the end of the month.

Taking place on Friday, October 25 at 8pm, the group will be hosting a ‘Halloween Fancy Dress Fun Quiz’ at the Weigh Inn bar on the Kevlin Road, Omagh.

Quizmaster will be popular Omagh man, Ronan Doherty, and your team can be made up to four or five people, with an entry fee of £5 per person.

Advertisement

The group says that ‘fancy dress is optional’ , but have encouraged patrons to get into the Halloween

spirit as much as hauntingly possible. Furthermore, there will be a prize for the quiz winners, as well as the best Halloween costume.

And, that’s not all, as after the quiz will be a draw for numerous prizes.

A spokesperson from Clanabogan Drama Circle says that are ‘looking forward’ to the scary

charity event. “Usually, the proceeds from our final show each year, which takes place in the Strule Arts Centre,

Omagh, are donated to a local Northern Ireland charity,” they explained.

“However, Clanabogan Drama Circle is unable to put on a show for 2025, as a number of the group are unable to commit to the many rehearsals over the winter months.

“As such, we have decided to run a few fundraising events in aid of Northern Ireland Air Ambulance.

“So – start your Halloween celebrations early with us and enjoy a good night’s craic, while helping to raise funds for this very deserving cause,” they added.

Over the years, Clanabogan Drama Circle have raised funds for many different worthy causes. In 2023, they raised Wake In The West, in the Strule Arts on May 6 raised £4500 for Northern Ireland Pancreatic Cancer in memory of deceased Director Mr. Tommy Mullin.