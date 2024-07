Dungannon artist, Aideen Mockford, has simply loved art for as long as she can remember.

The talented painter began working professionally in 2021, after the death of her father and mother, who sadly passed away three months apart from each other.

Advertisement

Aideen comes from a large family, and is the youngest sibling of nine children, and she has lived in the Dungannon area her whole life.

Speaking to WeAreTyrone, she says that her family has been a ‘constant encouragement during her career’.

“I’ve had a passion for art for my whole life,” said Aideen. “I was a carer for my mother for many years, and it was only after she passed that I started my career in art.

“Since then, I have built a studio at my house, and I try to paint daily.”

Aideen has had no formal art training, apart from what she has learned from other artists when she has attended a number of artists’ retreats.

This, she said, helped her greatly find her artistic style.

Aideen has sold numerous paintings all over Ireland, and was honoured with a full exhibition of her work at the Hill of the O’Neill in 2021.

Advertisement

She currently has a number of paintings for sale in Gallery One stores in Cookstown and Belfast.

She is currently working toward her second exhibition, which she hopes will take place next year.

Aideen mainly works with acrylics, creating bright and bold abstract paintings. She also enjoys painting vibrant seascapes.

“The seas is an endless inspiration for my work,” Aideen explained.

“I often visit the coast and stare at the ocean, and look at the multitude of colours in the water.

“For an abstract painter, you can learn so much from nature.

“I am constantly looking out for new colour combinations and shapes that I can use in my work.”

l To learn more about Aideen’s art or to commission her for a painting, please visit her website: www.aideenmockford.art, or view her pieces on social media.