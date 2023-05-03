Dungannon Choral Society host retirement function

There were cheers, celebration and memories which flowed like music, as Dungannon Choral Society hosted a very special retirement function to bid a fond farewell to their conductor, Meta Bell, who has been a faithful member for decades.
Taking place at the Glenavon Hotel, Cooktown, It was certainly an emotional, and special night for Meta, who has been a member of the choir for 42 years, and has conducted the group of talented singers since 2001.
Speaking to the Tyrone Herald, Meta reflected upon her fruitful, and, indeed, songful, career with affection.
“I will miss the choir,” she said. “But you have to know when it’s the right time to move on, and let someone younger come in with fresh ideas to help keep things moving forward.
“We have a new conductor now, Derick Weir, and I want to wish him and the Dungannon Choral Society all the best for the future.
“I also want to extend a special thanks to Susan Stewart for her accompaniment on piano and friendship over the years.”
