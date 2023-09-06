Conor Chism: The young singer with a classic voice

When Conor Chism starts to sing, you really take notice. His distinctive interpretation of Elvis Presley is astounding, but probably not surprising given Conor’s family connections. The Chism name has been synonymous with music in the Omagh area for many years.

Most notably Frank Chism (pictured below), Conor’s grandfather, who was regarded as one of the premier Elvis impersonators in the 1970s and ‘80s. In fact, it was Frank who inspired Conor’s decision to express his musical talent after an impromptu family singalone on Christmas Day last year.

“I had been practicing a bit by myself, but I didn’t take singing too seriously until we were sitting at the dinner table on Christmas Day,” Conor told the UH.

“I said to my grandfather that I wanted to record a few songs, so he got the guitar out and I had a go at ‘Bridge Over Troubled Water’ and a few other old favourites.

“It sounded good, so I gave ‘O Sole Mio’ a go and then it wasn’t long until we were rehearsing for a gig together.”

Conor, 22, has since accompanied Frank during performances at bars in the Omagh area. Now he has caught the singing bug, and he wants to take it a step further by recording his distinctive voice.

“I thoroughly enjoyed playing in Broderick’s, and then we played in Glen Park,” he said.

“I really got a great reception while out singing with the family.

“I have been playing regularly with them since, adding a few more songs each time, but I want to put more emphasis on recording because there are a million and one songs I’d love to sing.”

Conor’s musical influences include Chris Stapleton, Dolly Parton, Aretha Franklin, Merle Haggard, Roy Orbison and Willie Nelson.

BIGGEST INFLUENCE

But he cites his granddad, Frank, as ‘the biggest influence of all’.

“That’s who I grew up listening to,” he explained.

“My mother, Corrina, was also a singer, and a big inspiration.

“She does a lot of Patsy Klein, Dolly Parton and the likes of that, so there was always singing and music going on around the house growing up.

“Mum does a fantastic version of ‘I Will Always Love You’ which I hope to also do a version of soon, as well as ‘You’ve Lost That Loving Feeling’ and ‘Tennessee Whiskey’.”

Back in the day, Frank Chism was described as ‘the closest thing to Elvis Presley the world has ever seen’, and sold out venues across Ireland.

Conor has certainly inherited that distinctive Elvis baritone, and has recorded versions of Presley classics ‘Just Pretend’ and ‘Never Been To Spain’.

However, he is keen to carve his own path and demonstrate there is more to his musical talent than covers of legendary songs.

“A few friends of mine are musicians based in London, so I’m also planning to head over there and write and record some original material with them at some point in the near future.”

With no intentions of forgetting his roots, though, Conor says he and the family will be back in Broderick’s down the line for a family performance.

“Myself, granddad, mum and my uncle, Gareth, are hopefully planning a big night in the town, sooner rather than later,” he said.

“There will be more information on that as it develops, but, for now, I’m focusing on the recording side of things.”