Ex-Eurovision entrant lends support to Lydon

THE music industry was put into a state of disbelief last week after John Lydon – aka ‘Johnny Rotten’ of Sex Pistols fame – announced his intention to try and represent Ireland at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool.
His song ‘Hawaii’, performed by Lydon and his band Public Image Limited, is described as ‘a love letter’ to Lydon’s wife of almost 50 years who is living with Alzheimer’s.
Lydon, whose parents hailed from Ireland and who travels on an Irish passport, will join other five other acts in a public vote next month to see who goes forward to the main event.
Advertisement
Strabane has its own pedigree of Eurovision competitors, with local man Ryan Dolan becoming Ireland’s 2013 entry with the song ‘Only Love Survives’ while Lifford-born Mickey Joe Harte, who lives in Strabane, came an impressive 11th a decade earlier in Riga with ‘We Got The World Tonight’.
Speaking to the Chronicle, Mickey Joe says that he hopes Lydon, or whoever represents the country, does well.
“I wish whoever represents us the very best, it’s a great experience and I’m sure they’ll do us proud. I haven’t heard all of Johnny’s song, just a small snippet of it, but I do like what I’ve heard of it.
“I know people have questioned why he is trying to represent Ireland as he is English, but it’s my understanding both Johnny’s parents are Irish, so that’s good enough for me.
“I’ve no problem with him representing Ireland if he’s mad enough to do it!”
The performers will showcase their songs on the Late Late Show on February 3 when a decision will be made on who goes forward to the showcase in May.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorised as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyse and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.