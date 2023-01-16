Ex-Eurovision entrant lends support to Lydon

THE music industry was put into a state of disbelief last week after John Lydon – aka ‘Johnny Rotten’ of Sex Pistols fame – announced his intention to try and represent Ireland at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool.

His song ‘Hawaii’, performed by Lydon and his band Public Image Limited, is described as ‘a love letter’ to Lydon’s wife of almost 50 years who is living with Alzheimer’s.

Lydon, whose parents hailed from Ireland and who travels on an Irish passport, will join other five other acts in a public vote next month to see who goes forward to the main event.

Advertisement

Tyrone has its own pedigree of Eurovision competitors, with Strabane man Ryan Dolan becoming Ireland’s 2013 entry with the song ‘Only Love Survives’ while Lifford-born Mickey Joe Harte, who lives in Strabane, came an impressive 11th a decade earlier in Riga with ‘We Got The World Tonight’.

Speaking to the ‘Herald, Mickey Joe says that he hopes Lydon, or whoever represents the country, does well.

“I wish whoever represents us the very best, it’s a great experience and I’m sure they’ll do us proud. I haven’t heard all of Johnny’s song, just a small snippet of it, but I do like what I’ve heard of it.

“I know people have questioned why he is trying to represent Ireland as he is English, but it’s my understanding both Johnny’s parents are Irish, so that’s good enough for me.

“I’ve no problem with him representing Ireland if he’s mad enough to do it!”

The performers will showcase their songs on the Late Late Show on February 3 when a decision will be made on who goes forward to the showcase in May.