EXPLORING the challenges and joys of everyday life through colours and shapes is the theme of a recently-launched exhibition at the Strule Arts Centre.

Titled ‘Difficult Joys’, the works have been created by five accomplished painters from across Ireland, Sinéad Aldridge, Louise Wallace, Patricia Doherty, Majella Clancy, and Mary Theresa Keown, who call themselves ‘HERmetics’.

The women are known for their expertise in richly-layered abstract paintings that explore the complex and contrasting qualities of abstraction.

Their work merges vibrant colour and expressive gestures, building up marks through layering, refinement, and beautiful contrast.

The exhibition features 17 original abstract oil paintings on canvas, as well as a selection of oil ‘drawings’ on paper.

Each piece reflects the unique style and colour palette of the individual artists.

Inspirations for the pieces range from hidden spaces within Belfast to experiences of motherhood, the exploration of shapes, and the challenges and joys of everyday life.

Vice chair of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Councillor Elaine Brough, said that this exhibition is a ‘great example of how bringing together people with mutual interests can foster support, encouragement, personal growth and a sense of belonging’.

“Each artist’s work is unique and tells its own story,” she described. “However, collectively they complement each other as they form part of the bigger picture of life as an artist.”

For further information about this exhibition or the Strule Arts Centre’s upcoming events, visit www.struleartscentre.co.uk

‘Difficult Joys’ is open until Saturday, November 30, from 9:30am to 5:00pm, Monday – Saturday. Admission is free.