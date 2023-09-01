Extras sought for Omagh movie shoot

A MOVIE that will begin filming in Omagh next week is seeking local people to become background extras.

It’s a tale based on a story by Omagh Musician Mark McCausland’s travels as a musician, and is also inspired by his weekly column in this newspaper.

The film is being produced by local man, Eddie McCaffery and directed by Michael head.

The production crew for the movie are looking for people to be in the background of a number of scenes which will be shot in Omagh.

Some of the background roles include waiters and bar tenders to restaurant and pub customers, plus a few others. These roles are unpaid but the production will be catered.

If you are interested in becoming an extra in the film, a form is available on the Market Street Complex Facebook page.