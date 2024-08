TOP Irish folk singer, famed for his virtuoso bouzouki playing, Daoirí Farrell will be performing at the Strule Arts Centre in October.

The award-winning Dublin musician is a familiar face to local traditional music fans playing a number of previous local gigs with concerts at the Ulster Fleadh in Dromore and last year at Dún Uladh Cultural Centre.

Daoirí, hails from Dublin and has been described as ‘one of the most important singers’ to come from Ireland in recent years.

He is a former All-Ireland singing champion, winning the title just over a decade ago, in the summertime of 2013.

The singing star has also won multiple awards, including the prestigious BBC Radio 2 ‘Folk Award’, and ALSR Celtic Music accolades.

‘What a voice’

He has received endorsements from the likes of Christy Moore – who states that ‘Daoirí has assumed the mantle of Luke Kelly’ – and Mark Radcliffe of BBC Radio 2, who said about Farrell, ‘What a voice!’

Daoirí’s live work sees the 2013 All- Ireland champion singer tour far and wide; performing regularly at festivals around the globe including in Canada, Australia, and Europe.

He has also toured the USA as vocalist for Lúnasa, and has performed in the UK in the line-up of the renowned, ‘Transatlantic Sessions’, and played to a live and TV audience at the BBC Radio 2 ‘Folk Awards’ at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

The folk icon also hosted an extremely popular live stream during the Covid-19 pandemic, often having thousands of people watching the talented Dublin-based singer making music in his kitchen.

And, as well as touring internationally, Daoirí still hones his art with regular, unannounced visits to venues across Dublin – so keep your eyes and ears peeled for any updates.

l Daoirí Farrell will be taking to the Strule Arts Centre, Omagh, on October 3. If you’d like to purchase tickets, please visit: ‘www.struleartscentre.co.uk’.