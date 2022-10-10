Fireworks return to Halloween events in Dungannon and Coalisland

Halloween events and fireworks displays will make a triumphant return to Dungannon and Cookstown and across the Mid Ulster district at the end of this month following a three-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

First up is the Dungannon event on Friday, October 28 with activities taking place at Market Square from 6pm – 7.45pm with the fireworks display firing from Hill of the O’Neill at 7.50pm.

The event at Mid Ulster Sports Arena, Cookstown will take place the next evening, Saturday, October 29 from 6pm – 8.15pm with the fireworks display at 8pm.

It’s the turn of Coalisland on Monday, October 31. The Coalisland event will take place at Gortgonis from 6pm – 9.30pm with the fireworks display at 8.45pm.

Chair of the Council, Councillor Córa Corry is looking forward to the return of the popular events this year. She said, “Halloween has always been a highly-celebrated and anticipated time of the year in Mid Ulster with activities and firework displays taking place all across the district. Unfortunately due to Covid-19 we have been unable to celebrate this spooky season in this usual fashion since 2019 so to see the events coming back, bigger and better, for this year is extremely pleasing and will make them all the more special and enjoyable for everyone.

“We have certainly returned with a bang with something for everyone this year in Mid Ulster. Whether it’s spectacular fireworks you’re after, spooky arts and crafts or free fun fairs, there’s plenty to choose from over the weekend to ensure you and your little ones have a truly haunting and hair-raising Halloween!”

All events are free, and no booking is necessary.

For more information on Halloween in Mid Ulster, visit: www.midulstercouncil.org/Halloween.