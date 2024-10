The ‘struggle between what the heart wants and what the mind knows is best’ is, perhaps, the all-too-relatable theme of Gary Quinn’s upcoming single.

Aptly-titled ‘Poison’, the single features the Omagh musician’s signature heartfelt vocals and captivating storytelling and offers a dynamic blend of contemporary country with authentic traditional influences.

Set to be released on Friday, October 18, the catchy track was recorded in Nashville, and showcases Gary’s continued evolution as one of the leading voices in UK country music.

Produced once again by Nick Gibbens, Poison was co-written with acclaimed Nashville singer-songwriter, William Michael Morgan, and features the renowned Jimmy Mattingly on fiddle.

Hoping to build upon the success of his last single, ‘Watch Me’, Gary said that he simply can’t wait for his fans to hear his new musical helping.

“Poison is a song about temptation and desire,” Gary explained.

“It delves into the struggle between what the heart wants and what the mind knows is best.

“Working with William Michael Morgan on this track was a fantastic experience, and having Jimmy Mattingly’s iconic fiddle sound really brings that authentic country feel to life.

“I’m excited for fans to hear it,” he added.

The eight-time British Country Music Award winner has secured numerous UK number ones; his music earning him spots on Spotify and Apple Music’s coveted country music playlists.

Indeed, with a neo-traditional country sound reminiscent of artists like Chris Young and Cody Johnson, Gary’s musical journey has seamlessly bridged his beloved roots in the North with the heart of Nashville’s vibrant sound – combining the ‘old’ with the ‘new’ to create a unique style that is recognisably his.

After a busy summer playing Black Deer Festival, Buckle & Boots and shows in Ireland and Denmark, Gary will continue to take his music on the road opening for US country artist Jeremy McComb on his UK/European tour in November.

Meanwhile, Gary is continuing to craft his new album, set to feature songs co-written by songwriting heavyweights, Brett James, Trent Tomlinson and Ronnie Bowman.

‘Poison’ by Gary Quinn will be available on all major streaming platforms on October 18. But, if you can’t wait, you can pre-save it now by visiting: https://snd.click/poison