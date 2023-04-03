Get ready to rumble at the Fir Trees, Strabane

THE Fir Trees will play host to a special night of boxing and kick boxing this month as 17 amateur fighters take to the ring all in the name of charity.

The night, hosted by local kick boxer and owner of Kickfit Aodhan Logue, will see locals fight it out in front of a packed audience to raise money for the Foyle Hospice.

All completely new to the sport, each of the 17 fighters have been rigorously put through their paces.

As Aodhan explained, “Around ten weeks ago, I put a post on social media looking for volunteers to take part in the fights and, almost immediately, I was inundated by people willing to take part.

“We were originally going to have 20 fights on the bill, but some people had to drop out for various reasons, so we’re going ahead with 17.

“Training for the event began at Kickfit, where I, and friends of mine, from Castle K1 have been training the fighters in fitness, technique and fighting styles.

“All completely new to kickboxing, with a mixture of male and female taking part, it’s been tough going, but between myself and the K1 instructors, we’ve managed it whip them into some sort of fighting shape. Each fighter has definitely progressed a great deal from when I first got a hold of them.

“The training itself has been good, and it’s fair to say that we’ve definitely left them tired at the end of each session – no pain, no gain after all.

“All the spectators can expect a great night of fighting; a mixture of some really good amateur fights coupled with, if I’m honest, a few comedic ones.” he joked.

Ring announcer on the night will be local councillor, Jason Barr, with the World Kickboxing Union supplying the referees and judges.

As the night is for charity, a disco and raffle will also be part of the entertainment.

Aodhan has also used the opportunity to put out a call for sponsorship in making sure the night is a success.

“We’ve got so much done, but a little bit of sponsorship helps. That way, we can turn what is sure to be a great night into a brilliant night!

“Anyone interested in offering sponsorship shouldn’t hesitate to contact me.”

Tickets for the fight night on April 14 are available now, and priced at £20.