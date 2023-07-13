Get your dancing shoes on

THIS Saturday, an innovative and inspirational dance project incorporating interpretative dance will take place in Sion Mills which will surely thrill dance fans.

The project, entitled ‘Let’s Dance’, is described as an ‘integrational event suitable for all the family’, and will be brought to life by the Derry-based dance studio, Echo Echo.

Part improvisational performance and part workshop, Echo Echo ensemble members, including associate artistic director, Ayesha Mailey and fellow members, Kelly Quigley, Zoe Ramsey and Tonya Sheina will open the event by giving their own special performance piece before bringing the audience forward and encouraging their own artistic dance endeavours in the workshop element.

Music will be provided by Amanda Koser, Joleen McLaughlin and Stephanie Pawula.

The workshops became a reality through funding received by the group from the National Lottery Rural Engagement Arts Programme (REAP). Budding artistic dancers of any and all ages are being encouraged to get their dancing shoes on and get down to Sion Mills Community Association this Saturday at 11.30am.

l The event is free, and anyone wishing to participate can register at ‘www.echoechodace.com’.